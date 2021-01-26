Patricia "Pat" J. Nelson

Patricia Jean Nelson (Klund) of North Branch, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the age of 86. Pat was born on May 30, 1934 in Fairmount, North Dakota, to Malcolm and Jerda Klund. Her family, Dad, Mom, three sisters, two brothers, and she moved to North Branch in 1942, when she was 8 years old. Her Dad operated the local creamery where Pat eventually worked. She loved to go on the milk deliveries with “Daddy.” In 1949, Pat and Roger Nelson started a relationship…a relationship that would last for over 70 years. Roger L. Nelson and Patricia J. Klund were married on August 22, 1953. Shortly after their marriage, Pat joined Roger in Alexandria, Virginia where he was stationed in the US Army. They lived there for 18 months until Roger’s honorable discharge. During their time in Virginia, their first child, Randall Lee Nelson, was born. Upon returning to Minnesota, Roger and Pat moved into their first of four homes in North Branch. During this time, their two daughters were born, Jana Marie Nelson (Davidson) and Tami Jo Nelson (Grams). Pat worked for decades at Nelson’s Market in North Branch, her and her husband’s grocery store. Each spring, they ran their outdoor greenhouse, selling seedlings and hanging baskets to residents of the North Branch area. Pat and Roger traveled extensively throughout the world, experiencing many foreign cultures. She especially enjoyed cruising and Las Vegas. Pat was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in North Branch. The one thing that brought Pat the most joy was her family… her husband who she was inseparable with for more than 67 years, but also her three children, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Jerda Klund; her sisters, Myrle Larson (Klund) and Arita Humble (Klund), and her brother, Curt Klund. She is survived by her husband, Roger Nelson; her children, Randy Nelson, Jana Davidson (Nelson), and Tami Grams (Nelson); her grandchildren, Nicole Mauer (Nelson), Ryan Nelson, Danielle Nelson, Nichelle Ehrnriter (Nelson), Regan Nelson, Rylen Nelson, Gretel Trampe (Davidson), Sara Lindback (Davidson), Somer Augustson (Davidson), Reggie Grams, and Maria Muehlhauser (Grams); as well as her great-grandchildren, Auden and Rayen Mauer, Riley, Saela, Sadie, and Sari Nelson, Matteo Ehrnriter, Cosette, Brooks, and Brighton Trampe, Harrison and Mara Lindback, Bryn and Soren Augustson, Evan and Grace Grams, and Jane, Walter, and Annabel Muehlhauser. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Gustafson (Klund), and her brother, John ‘Joe’ Klund. Due to COVID concerns, a memorial is planned for later this spring. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
