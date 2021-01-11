With profound sadness we announce the passing of Pamela K. Mattick on January 3, 2021. Pam was born January 4, 1950. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Pam married Jerome Robert Mattick on April 11, 1987. She loved to take long motorcycle rides with her husband, enjoyed scuba diving, her dog Smokey and most of all her children and grandchildren. She would light up any room with her smile, sense of humor and upbeat attitude. Pam would find the silver lining in any situation. She was loved and will be missed by many. Pam was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Robert Mattick and her parents Walter and Mary Kinnamon. She was a beloved mother to Paul (Kim) Lentz, Tammy (Mike) Nitzsche, Tim (Michelle) Mattick, Troy (Amy) Mattick, Lori (Joe) Patterson and Shari (Steve) Denny. She is also survived by siblings Cynthia (Richard) Christenson, Janette (late Larry) Fifer, Steven (Kathy) Kinnamon, Randy (Tina) Miller, and Dawn (Robert Kowalsky) Kinnamon, along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. Special thanks to all the caregivers at GracePointe Crossing.
