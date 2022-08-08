Orlyn "Paul" Carlson of Harris passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home at the age of 83.
Orlyn Paul Carlson was born February 5, 1939 to Orlyn and Stella (Garbacz) Carlson in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Paul is survived by his children Orlyn Carlson of Fridley, Craig (Colleen) Carlson of Punta Gorda, FL, Dean Carlson of Duluth, Adam (Jenny) Carlson of North Branch, Paul Carlson, Jr. of Ham Lake, Anthony Ernst of North Dakota; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings Suzanne (Darrel) Anderson of Elk River, Carolyn Christina of Phoenix, AZ, Becky (Dave) Goetz of Apple Valley, Jeff Carlson of Minneapolis; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Orlyn and Stella Carlson; wife Barbara Carlson; daughter Kimberly Nelson; brothers Dennis Carlson, Bruce Carlson.
Funeral services for Paul held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City with a time of visitation and reviewal one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Covenant Cemetery, Harris.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
