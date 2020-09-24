Onalee Canfield, age 69, of Isanti died September 22, 2020 at home. Onalee Jean Canfield was born on October 3, 1950 to Alton and Audrey Rask. She had a Mayberry childhood growing up in Isanti…playing with her friends Mary Jo, Cathy, Heidi and Debbie. Kick the can nights in the back field and baton parades right down Main Street. Onalee graduated from Cambridge Isanti high school in 1968. She went to college in St. Cloud majoring in education. Two weeks before graduation, Onalee met Rog and the love story began. About the same time, Rubie Bellin her sixth grade teacher, called, offering her a third grade teaching job in Isanti. So began the career of an Isanti kid teaching Isanti kids. Onalee’s teaching career brought her joy and love for thirty six years. Rog and Ona were married in 1973. Kelly and Matt came along and their family was complete. Life was good. Even better when Kelly married Curt. Then Rog died in 2006. Sweet Sam entered the family in 2009. Onalee retired in 2010 and spent the next few years helping with taking care of Sam, and oh, did they have fun. Family tragedy struck again in 2016 when Matt died. This loss totally broke Ona’s heart. Onalee loved gardening, mowing her yard, playing Old Maid, going to concerts, playing cards with her friends, music, especially John Prime, cheering on her Minnesota Wild and her beloved town of Isanti. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kelly (Curt) Waalen; grandson, Sam; brothers, Mike Rask; Steve (Chris) Rask; sister, Andi (Tom) Jacobson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandy (Gary) Peterson, and Marge (Don) Heurung; other relatives and many friends. Onalee was preceded in death by her parents, Alton and Audrey Rask; husband, Roger; son, Matt; sister-in-law, Dayna; brothers-in-law, Jerry and Bob Canfield. A private service will be held and a public Celebration of Life when it is safe to do so. A video of the private service will be available for 75 days starting Sunday, Oct. 11th at StrikeLifeTributes.com. Online condolences can also be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
