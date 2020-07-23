Norma J. Marquardt, 82, of Cambridge died July 22, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing. Norma was born on February 11, 1938 to Harold and Dora Welch, the youngest of three children. She graduated from Kerkhoven High School and married Earl Marquardt in July of 1957, and they lived outside of Kerkhoven on a turkey farm. After the birth of their daughter, the family moved to Minneapolis where a son was born. Norma started working at FMC Corporation in the cafeteria after the children were older and attending school. After 22 years in the city, the family purchased a home in Isanti and Norma went to work for More4 in the deli where she made many friends. With Earl’s health declining, they moved to Pine Village in 2001, and in 2004 after Earl’s death, she moved to an apartment on Dellwood St., then Ashland Place Apts. Norma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and moved to GracePointe Crossing in September of 2018. Norma loved to do crafts, Word Find puzzles, watch her grandsons play football, baseball and especially hockey. Norma retired in 1994 to provide daycare for her granddaughter whom she was able to pass on her baking, cooking, sewing and embroidery talents. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, brother Richard Welch, sister Margaret Bohl, sister-in-law Elaine (Charles) Haats, brothers-in law Mervin Marquardt and DuWayne Marquardt. Norma is survived by her daughter Joanne (Brian) Boden; son Michael (Jill) Marquardt; grandchildren Jesse Marquardt, Kelsey Boden and Joshua Marquardt; sisters-in-law Grace Marquardt and Dorothy Marquardt; brother-in-law Marlyn (Dorothy) Marquardt and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Private burial was held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements were under the direction of Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
