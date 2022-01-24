On December 29, 2021, Neil Mathis Brown, passed away peacefully. He was surrounded by his beautiful wife of 63 years, Pat, his son Neil Todd Brown, and daughter Janel (Daryl) Sturdivant. Also surrounding him were his four grandchildren, Dustin (Shelly) Brown, Kasey Zappa, Taylor (Spencer) Sage, and Aly Zappa. Also, survived by four great grandchildren Preston, Anikah, Raythan and Oaklee.
Neil lived a full life, blessed as a witness to his God Jehovah, baptized in 1971. Born on May 26, 1938.
Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Winifred Brown and brother, Leon.
He loved his family, his home and was a man of many talents, including a truck crane oiler, a shop foreman at Wyatt Bros. Ready Mix, a custom welder and school bus driver. During his 12 years as a bus driver, his protective nature and attention to his kids allowed all to feel an extra measure of safety - making sure to meet and know each one by name. He grew up in Grandy, MN and was a graduate of Cambridge High School Class of 1956. His perseverance and devotion showed throughout the community of Isanti, MN.
The Neil Brown Family is inviting you to a Zoom Memorial Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Join Zoom Memorial:
