Nancy Lee Erickson

Nancy L. Erickson, age 73 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 17, 2023.

She was born on August 31, 1949 to Arnie and Dorothy Winters in Duluth, MN. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Mounds View, MN, where she attended Mounds View schools, and where she met the love of her life in 7th grade - Ron Erickson.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.