Nancy Lee Erickson

Nancy L. Erickson, age 73 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 17, 2023.
She was born on August 31, 1949 to Arnie and Dorothy Winters in Duluth, MN. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Mounds View, MN, where she attended Mounds View schools, and where she met the love of her life in 7th grade - Ron Erickson.
After graduation, Nancy and Ron married, ultimately settling in Cambridge, MN in 1979, where she became a pig farmer's wife and a loving mother to three children.
In her spare time, she enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, puzzling and playing cribbage and card games.
After Ron's untimely death in 1985, Nancy moved into town and started her second career at Herman's Bakery, becoming an integral fixture of the community for many years, until she retired.
During retirement, she enjoyed "cheering on" her grandchildren and having fun at the nearby casino.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Ron.
She is survived by her children Dan (Brandi) Erickson, Dana Erickson and Kim Erickson; grandchildren Danny Jr, Ethan, Josh (Brittani), Nate and Nick Erickson; brothers Jim (Mary Ann) Brogren and Rick (Kathleen) Winters; sisters Cindy Clark (Lynn) and Shelley (Denny) Hauck as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 11 AM Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment at Isanti Union Cemetery, Isanti, MN.
Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemeon.com.
