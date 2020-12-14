Nancy L. Boyce

Nancy Boyce of North Branch passed away on December 5, 2020 at M Health Fairview Medical Center surrounded by family. She was 71 years old. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glen Boyce; her son, Evan Boyce, 36 (Joe Hager); her daughter, Jillian Anderson, 31 (Matthew); her brother, Mark Johnson (Diane); and sister, Tammy Johnson (Steve). She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Lois Johnson; by her sister, Susan Biales (Tom); and by her sister, Gayle Johnson. Nancy was born on August 2, 1949 in Rush City, Minnesota, the second of five children. She lived in North Branch from her birth until 1959, with the exception of a few months at her father’s army base in Texas with her mother and older sister during the Korean War in the 1950’s. Thereafter, the family moved from North Branch to Clear Lake, Iowa, where Rodney was purchasing a Red Owl grocery store. The family then moved temporarily to Chaska, Minnesota and then to Brooklyn Park, Minnesota where they resided until Nancy graduated from Osseo High School in 1967. In 1968, Nancy was united in marriage to Glen Boyce. She gave birth to their son, Evan, in 1984, and daughter, Jillian, in 1989. She was a proud and loving mother and wife. Nancy earned her Bachelor of Arts/Education Degree from the University of Minnesota. She became a teacher at North Branch Middle School in 1979, where she continued teaching for 33 years, retiring in 2013. During her teaching career at North Branch, she earned a Masters Degree, attending night classes at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minnesota. A sweet, happy, and quick-witted person, Nancy enjoyed teaching and maintained friendships with many of her former colleagues and students throughout the years. Nancy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, serving as an educator in the confirmation of both of her children and several of their church peers. She also sang with the Trinity Lutheran Senior Choir. She enjoyed fellowship with the fine people of Trinity, and maintained friendships with many of her fellow church members. She is deeply loved by her family. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a memorial service will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch in the summer of 2021. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
