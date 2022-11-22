Myrtle D. Peterson

Myrtle Deloris Peterson, age 89 of North Branch, passed away peacefully at her home with her family on Sunday, November 20, 2022.
Myrtle was born to Arnold and Alice (Bjork) Anton on May 14, 1933 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. She was confirmed at Almelund Church and graduated from North Branch High School in 1952. She married C. Edward Peterson June 15, 1954 and had three children. In her earlier years, Myrtle worked at Larson's Grocery Store in North Branch. After her first child was born, she became a stay at home mom. Some of her favorite pastimes were visiting with family and friends, going for coffee and lunch, watching game shows and the birds at the birdfeeder.
She is survived by son, Rick (Angie) Peterson of Nowthen; daughters, Barb (Jeff) Szczech of Cambridge and Jane (Tim) Sletten of North Branch; grandsons Josh and Jake Szczech, Tony and Justin Sletten, and Parrish (Jasmine) Peterson, Rachel McPherson; great-grandchildren, Kasey, Arianna, Vallarie, Carl, Paisley and Sierra; sisters, Doris Norlund, Marilyn (David) Wahlgren and Margie (Kermit) Swanson; sister-in- law, Marianne Peterson.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents, granddaughter Katie Sletten, her infant twin sister, brother George and sister Marion.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the St. Croix Hospice team.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch with Rev. Greg Wilcox officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment followed at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
