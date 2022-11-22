Myrtle D. Peterson

Myrtle Deloris Peterson, age 89 of North Branch, passed away peacefully at her home with her family on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Myrtle was born to Arnold and Alice (Bjork) Anton on May 14, 1933 in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. She was confirmed at Almelund Church and graduated from North Branch High School in 1952. She married C. Edward Peterson June 15, 1954 and had three children. In her earlier years, Myrtle worked at Larson's Grocery Store in North Branch. After her first child was born, she became a stay at home mom. Some of her favorite pastimes were visiting with family and friends, going for coffee and lunch, watching game shows and the birds at the birdfeeder.

