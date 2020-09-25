Mitchell D. Carlson

Mitchell Dale Carlson, age 61 of North Branch, passed away suddenly on September 20, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Mitch was born February 25, 1959 in Osceola, Wisconsin to parents, Dale and Joyce (Olson) Carlson. He grew up in North Branch and graduated from North Branch High School in 1977. After graduation, he attended 916 for tool and die making. His greatest joy arrived in 1989 when he had a son, Andrew Dale, with the love of his life Penny. For 39 years he worked at Plastic Products in Lindstrom where he was still working as a tool maker supervisor. Those who knew Mitch know how much he loved to play. Work hard and play harder was his motto. He loved working on and racing go carts with his son Andrew, they won many trophies together. As the boys got older, deer hunting, and fishing were high on the list of activities. They spent many hours in the woods together both at home, and off on hunting or fishing adventures. Mitch always had a project going at home in his shop. Whether it was firework launchers or tinkering on his treasured car he always had an idea of what would be next. His family and home were the most important to him. Mitch is survived by Penny and stepsons James and Phillip Bartholomew; sister, Kim (Dana) Johnson of North Branch; brother, Matthew (Mary) Carlson of Harris; niece, Megan (Luke) Anderson of North Branch; nephew, Derrick Johnson of Shafer as well as five great nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles, cousins and many beloved friends. Mitch was preceded in death by his son Andrew along with his parents Dale and Joyce Carlson and grandparents Clifford and Verna Carlson and Burdette and Lillian Olson. A public visitation with facial masks and social distancing will be held at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. followed by a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite wildlife organization in honor of Mitch, plant a tree in his memory, or simply enjoy some time with your family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.