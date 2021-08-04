Miriam Hildegard Curtis, age 93 of Salem, OR, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2021. She was born on December 14, 1927 in North Branch, MN to parents Herbert and Mildred (Ahl) Bloom. She is survived by her three daughters Julie Herren, Carolyn Kinsler Steen, and Lisa Chesin; her sister Millicent Aycock; and her 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son John David Forrest, her stepson Sam Curtis, her brother Charles Bloom, and her husbands Hubert Forrest and Dale Curtis. Miriam graduated from North Branch High School and from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN. Miriam or Mim moved to California in her early twenties and spent most of her life in the state. She taught at Fullerton Union High School and was an early teacher of Education of the Handicapped. In later years, she was active in her home church, Church of the Cross in Laguna Woods, CA and served many years in the Vasa Swedish Club. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13th at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch. Arrangements are by Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
