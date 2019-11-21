Mildred “Millie” L. LeMay and her twin Inez were born to John and Alma (Peterson) Swedberg on June 27, 1918. Millie passed into her heavenly home on November 19, 2019 at 101 years old. She was living at GracePointe Crossing. Millie was born at home near Skogman Lake east of Cambridge. She enjoyed fishing and said her father taught them to swim and watched so they were safe in the water. Millie and Inez played together, walked a few miles to school and enjoyed their pets, especially the kittens. It was a good life on the farm, even helping with chores and milking cows. They also helped with honey extracting which lead to a lifelong fear of bees. Millie married Deloren Falk in 1939. They resided on the farm for three years before moving to Minneapolis with their children Dorothy and Helen. Their marriage ended and Millie worked at different jobs until she was employed as a machinist at Charlynn-Eaton Corporation for 30 years. In 1956, Millie married Howard LeMay. They lived near Eagle Lake enjoying water sports and continuing her love of music singing/playing guitar, also joining a square-dancing club. Millie and Inez lived close, they would have their children and grandchildren over for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner every year and summers invited them to her cabin for fun at the lake. After her retirement, she lived at her home on Horseshoe Lake with her sister Inez and Roger in the lower apartment. After many wonderful years, she decided to sell her home to her grandchildren John and Jackie. She and Inez moved to Countryside Apartments in Rush City. They attended Rush City Baptist Church for 20 years, appreciating Pastor Melin and the congregation. Every year, Millie would read through the entire Bible. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, daughter Helen and three grandchildren Amanda, Kelly and Nick. Millie is survived by her daughter Dorothy (Jim) Swedeen; grandchildren Brenda (Russ) Goebel, John (Jackie) Swedeen, Belinda (Jim) Mulligan, Jim Woodall, Carol Woodall, Bob Woodall, Russ Woodall; and many great-grandchildren. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at GracePointe Crossing Chapel with Rev. David Melin officiating. Interment in Fish Lake Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
