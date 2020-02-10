Mildred "Mickey" J. Moore

Mildred “Mickey” Moore, 85, of Cambridge, MN (formerly of Aplington, IA) went home to be with her Lord Jesus on February 8, 2020. Mickey was born on March 7, 1934 in Wall, SD to Adam and Ella Winkowitsch. They moved to Butler County, IA soon after she was born. She was baptized and joined the Bethel Reformed Church in June, 1948. On May 22, 1951, Mickey was united in marriage to Robert Bunting. They made their home in Des Moines, IA and had three children, David, Denise, and Doyle. They divorced in 1967. Mickey married John H. Moore IV in 1968 and they made their home in Marcus, IA where they owned and operated the Marcus Cafe. They also formed a Country Band and toured the Midwest until Johnny’s sudden death in 1973. Mickey worked as a bookkeeper and then a caregiver in the Waterloo area. After retiring, she moved to Aplington, IA and joined her brother Francis’ family Gospel Group, “The Lakeview Telecasters,” singing and playing bass guitar. Later, she and her two sisters, Betty and Virginia formed the Gospel Trio, “The Dakota Sisters” ministry and for 24 years they sang and played their instruments serving the Lord at many churches and nursing homes. She joined the First Presbyterian Church in Aplington and lived in Aplington until 2012 when she moved to Cambridge, MN to be closer to her daughter. She is survived by sons David (Susan) Bunting of Maggie Valley, NC and Doyle Bunting of Cumming, IA; daughter Denise (Dale) Osterman of Cambridge, MN; granddaughters Jennifer Geise (Aaron) and Amy Lenk (Chris); three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Victor and Nathaniel; two sisters, Betty Blohm (Lanny) and Minnie Miller; many nieces and nephews and four step-children and their families (Johnny Moore’s children). Mickey was preceded in death by two husbands; brothers Francis, Lawrence and Duane Winkowitsch; sisters Viola Smiens, Evelyn Tjabring and Virginia Klingborg. Funeral Services 11 a.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Visitation one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life Service 3 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the GracePointe Chapel in Cambridge, MN. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge, MN and Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Aplington, IA.
Mildred "Mickey" J. Moore
Service information
Feb 13
Visitation
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church
905 Howard Street
Aplington, IA 50604
Feb 13
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
11:00AM
Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church
905 Howard Street
Aplington, IA 50604
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
3:00PM
GracePointe Crossing
1601 River Hills Parkway NW
Cambridge, MN 55008
