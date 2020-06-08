Michele Lee Aydelotte, 50, lost her courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Iowa. Family is asking that you wear your masks and practice social distancing. A memorial service and an inurnment will take place in Eden Valley, MN at Saint Peters Cemetery at a later date. Michele was born on May 5, 1970, to Bill and Colleen (McCarney) Schultz of Eden Valley, MN. She graduated from Cambridge Isanti High School in the year 1988. Michele attended Cambridge Community College and worked at the Soderville Cafe. She then moved on to work as Office Manager at Crosstown Chiropractic in Ham Lake, MN. After her move to Iowa, she worked at Quality Medical Services in Mason City. Lastly, she enjoyed her days working alongside her husband as owner and bookkeeper for Don’s Body Shop. Michele married Scott Aydelotte on August 26, 2011, at Clear Lake State Park. A book could be written about our Michele, our Auntie. She loved life and had many interests: antiques, baking, cooking, drawing, genealogy and family research, painting, sewing, quilting, gardening, flowers, shopping, traveling, spending time on the water, fishing with the love of her life- Scott. She was the hardest worker we have ever known and she never complained. Michele loved COLOR whether it was in her painting, picking a new lipstick or nail color. She treated everyone she knew with love, she WAS pure love. She loved to wear flannel and watch old movies with her dogs by her side. She loved everything vintage. She loved jewelry. She was a self-taught guitar player and amazing listener. Michele was a modern-day Audrey Hepburn. Those left to cherish memories of Michele are her husband, Scott; her father, Bill and special friend Jody Slominski; her brother Matt (Stacey) Schultz; her nephews and niece whom she loved deeply, Stephan, Jarek, and Lauren Michele; mother-in-law, JoAnn Aydelotte; brother-in-law, Jim Aydelotte; step-daughter, Salida Gilbert; beloved dogs, Fynn and Flynn; as well as numerous friends, and extended family. Michele is preceded in death by her mother, Colleen Schultz; father-in-law, Terry Aydelotte; and grandparents, Myron and Alma Schultz as well as Leo and Josephine McCarney. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St., Clear Lake, IA, 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
