Michael "Mike" Robinson

Michael "Mike" Dean Robinson was born November 17, 1954 in Rush City to Ron and Jean Robinson. He passed away January 23, 2022 at Ecumen of North Branch at the age of 67.
Mike is survived by his wife Elaine; sons Sam (Brooke) Robinson of Stacy, Lee Robinson of Rush City; grandchildren Sonny and Capri Robinson; siblings Randy (Nancy) Robinson of Hugo, Barb Robinson of Champlin, Jerry Robinson of Hudson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Steven Nihart of Rush City, Suzanne (Kevin) Borgert of St. Joseph, Stewart (Dorothy) Nihart of Grand Rapids, Trudy (Chuck) Petersen of Rush City, Cindy (Guy) Miller of Coon Rapids, Mary (Mike) Juergens of Cold Spring, Jane (Brian) Johnson of Rush City, Joe Nihart of Shakopee; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Services for Mike 10:00 AM, Friday, February 4, 2022 with a visitation Thursday evening from 5-8 PM, all at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City. The interment will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery of Rush City.
Mike had a passion for school athletics! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Rush City Schools, c/o Robert Schlagel, 585 West 2nd Street, Rush City, MN 55069. Funeral arrangements for Mike Robinson of Rush City are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
