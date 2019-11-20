Michael John Robertson, age 66 of North Branch, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Jack. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Lori; two sons, Joe (fiancée, Tabitha Cardinal) and Aaron; grandson, Hendrix; mother, Katherine; sisters, Anita (Mike) Aljets, Paula (Chuck) Nieman, Deb (Ronald) Simpson, Pam Hughes, and Barb (Ronn) Schleicher; brother, Pat (Christi); also many nieces and nephews. Michael was born April 29, 1953, in St. Paul. He was the son of Jack and Katherine (Stassen) Robertson. Michael was united in marriage to Lori Osterbauer on March 23, 1991, in Las Vegas. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for many years. Michael was a member of the IUOE Local 49 and the Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed playing cribbage and loved being outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting, golfing, or camping with his family. Michael was proud of his Native American ancestry as a member of the Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe and Chippewa. Memorial Service was held 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences may be expressed at www.grandstrandfh.com.
Michael J. Robertson
