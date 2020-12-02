Michael J. Doran

Michael James Doran, 36, of Blaine, passed away November 27, 2020 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital. He was born January 11, 1984 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Dennis and Kathleen (Voshart) Doran. He spent his childhood in Danville, Illinois, then graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School in 2002. He earned a BA in Economics and Finance from the University of St. Thomas, followed by an MBA from Hamline University, and had a successful career in finance- or, as he called it, “day-long math problems.” An avid outdoorsman, Mike spent countless long weekends fishing and hunting (and winning card games) with his family and friends. Mike was a self-taught home chef, and loved to use his world travels to inspire his creations in the kitchen. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents Grace and Elmer Doran, and by his wonderful mother Kathleen. He is survived by his wife Rachel (Brenk) and daughter Veronica James, father Dennis (JoAnn) Doran, brother Christopher (Courtney) Doran, brother Benjamin (Suzy) Doran, parents-in-law Jeff and Maureen Brenk, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
