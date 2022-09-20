Michael G. Tveit

Mike Tveit, age 47, of North Branch, passed away on September 15, 2022.
Mike was born to Gary and Laura Tveit.
Mike relished every chance to be outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but his priority was spending time with his loved ones. As an outside sales representative and volunteer, his strong work ethic would always shine through. People were drawn to his tender heart, quick wit, and laughable sarcasm.
Mike is survived by his wife, Angela; daughter, Natalie; son, Marshall; mother, Laura Tveit; brothers, Chris Tveit (Cheryl), Shawn Tveit (Saira); in-laws, Rocky and Cris Pasch; and sister-in-law, Janelle (Mike) Pasch-Berglund.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Tveit.
Join us to share memories at Wild River State Picnic Area on October 2, 2022, from 2:00-4:00. Vehicles will need a yearly or daily state park pass. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing money to sponsor a bench in Mike's memory at the park.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
