Michael “Digger” Ray Held, owner of D&M Excavating and septic services, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home, with his son Kevin by his side. Mike was born on February 9, 1947 in Belleville, Illinois to Rosealee and John Held. In 1965, Mike joined the Navy, serving aboard the aircraft carrier ‘USS Oriskany’ off the shores of Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1968. In 1969, Mike married the love of his life Deb Shelander, and in 1972 they were blessed with their son, Kevin. Mike worked construction all his life, and was a hard worker and honest to all. Mike loved to fish, camp, and go to the casino to win. In 2013, mike was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He bravely fought it and was proud to say he beat it in 2019. In March 2020, he was diagnosed with stage 4 mesothelioma, which he tried valiantly to beat, but it took over his body and beat him. He will be greatly missed by all. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brother Dave, precious grandson Hunter, and cherished daughter-in-law Shanon. Mike is survived by his wife Deb of 51 years; son Kevin and fiancé Susan; and much loved grandson Drake; brothers, John (Nikki) Held and Terry (Josie) Held; brothers-in-law; Mike (Paula) Shelander, Arlo (Loretta) Shelander, Kenny (Jen) Shelander, and Keith Shelander; as well as many more relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Braham Covenant Church with Pastor Steve Jennisch officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military Honors will be provided following the service. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
