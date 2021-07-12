Michael McElhatton, age 57 of North Branch, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2021 at home on his hobby farm. Mike was born May 19, 1964 in St. Paul. He operated a local business – Mac’s Sewer Service for many years. He had a deep love for the outdoors, his animals and most importantly his family. He and Jessica were married for 23 years. Preceded in death by father, Jerry Halloran; maternal grandparents, Norman and Margaret Enestvedt. Survived by loving wife of 23 years, Jessica; mother, Carol Halloran; siblings, Molly (Matt) Pfundstein, Shaun (Catherine), Bridget (Mark) Molitor, Margaret “Margo,” Karin (Chris) Ederer, Chris (Amy) Halloran; mother-in-law, Arlene Long; father-in-law, Jesse Ramirez; brothers-in-law; many 4 legged children; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24th with a celebration of life service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake.
