Merlin "Slim" V. Seel, age 83 of Brook Park, passed away on May 18, 2020 at North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis.
Slim was born in Middleport, OH on June 12, 1936 to Pastor J. Lester and Edna (Deal) Seel. When he graduated at 17 from Wells High in Newell, WV, he joined the Navy, and went to Great Lakes Naval Training Station for electronics schooling. He was assigned to the ship, USS Kleinsmith, where he would be the Electronics Technician. Slim married Marilyn Snow on November 22, 1957, and received his BS degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL by taking night courses. In 1977, Slim moved with his family to Minnesota where he continued his career with Honeywell. He became the Director of Production at the Honeywell Stinson-Ridgeway production plant.
Slim started attending Salem Lutheran of Oxford, Minnesota. For the next 13 years on and off, he preached at the "little church in the woods."
Slim developed Alzheimer's and put up a brave fight, but it progressed. He died alone at a hospital from Covid-19 on May 18, 2020.
Slim is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Debbie (Colin III) MacKenzie of Tignall, Georgia, Rhonda (Paul) Martin of North Port, Florida, Karen (David) Diers of Las Vegas, Nevada, Mark (Erin) Seel of Fridley, Minnesota, and Michelle (Darren) Anderson of New Brighton, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren, Colin IV (Jennifer) MacKenzie, Ian MacKenzie, and Kristen (Ramon) Santiago all of Georgia, Aaron, Talia (Cameron) Schafer, Mikayla (Les) Northcutt and Kilian all of Nevada, Loren, Nicholas and Ryan Seel of Minnesota, and Erica Anderson of Minnesota; also great grandchildren, Lauren MacKenzie of Georgia, Mason Diers, Lincoln and Hayden Schafer and Kaiya and expected twins Northcutt of Nevada; stepchildren, Samantha (Jason) Dinville and Adam (Niki) Rohrer; and step-grandchildren, Jesse, Raegan, Devin and Luca Rohrer of Minnesota, and Jade Dinville of Minnesota. He will be missed by his dog, Gracie and cat, Isaiah.
Slim was preceded in death by his parents, Pastor J. Lester and Edna Mae (Deal) Seel; one brother, Norman and one sister, Donna Jean Grady; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee MacKenzie.
A "home-going" service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Salem Lutheran of Oxford, (26950 Furman St. NE), North Branch. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at church followed by interment in the church cemetery. Luncheon to follow the interment. Arrangements are by Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
