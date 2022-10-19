Melba Agnes (Johnson) Gevik, age 88, passed away on October 18, 2022 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. There will be a visitation for friends and family at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.
Melba was born on October 3, 1934 in Mankato, MN, and grew up in St. Peter, MN
She is survived by her daughters Teresa Garin of Coon Rapids and Linda (Tim) Bowman of Baxter, daughter in-law Julie Gevik of Fertile, MN, granddaughter Heather Bowman of Billings, MT, sister in-law Sylvia Johnson of White Bear Lake, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, G. Raymond and Helen Johnson, husband of 53 years, Rev J. Dean Gevik, son James Gevik, granddaughter Rachel Garin, brother Rev. Dwight Johnson, nephews Mark and Larry Gevik and Mark Johnson, brother Wayne (Ann) Johnson of Victorville, CA.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
