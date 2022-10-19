Melba Agnes (Johnson) Gevik, age 88, passed away on October 18, 2022 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, MN. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter. There will be a visitation for friends and family at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

Melba was born on October 3, 1934 in Mankato, MN, and grew up in St. Peter, MN

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.