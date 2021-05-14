On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Maureen Pearl McAvoy, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully of kidney failure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN at the age of 78. Maureen was born on February 6, 1943 to Gordan and Evelyn (Joyce Fisher) McAvoy on the Fisher family farm in Braham, MN. Maureen attended Braham High School, where she met and then married Larry R. Ferrier of Braham, MN, and in 1962 they started their family and moved to White Bear Lake, MN and lived there until 1964. From there they moved to Chisago City and raised their five children. She is survived by her five children Kim (Brent) Banasiuk of New Prague, MN, Karrie Ferrier (Roger) of Baldwin, WI, Lawrence (Becky) Ferrier of North Branch, MN, Korine Ferrier of Hibbing, MN, and Dusty Ferrier of Braham, MN; brother Howard McAvoy of Pine City; sisters Cheryl Bahr of Cambridge and Dorothy Hanson of Cambridge. She has nine beautiful grandchildren and 13 precious great-grandchildren; also, several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Gordan, mother Evelyn, and brother Timothy. Maureen fought a long hard battle with COPD (quit smoking now) and was on kidney dialysis for 7 long years. She lived life on her terms and died the same way. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. She was a good friend and cared about all she met. She is pain free and dancing with Jesus!
