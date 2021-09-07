Maureen Louise O'Neill

Maureen O’Neill, of Stanchfield, MN, transitioned after succumbing to breast cancer at the age of 70, on September 2, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones in her home. Maureen was born on December 31, 1950 to Philip and Vivian O’Neill and grew up outside of Beardsley, MN on the O’Neill Family Farm. For anyone that had the pleasure to know Maureen, to say she was a driven, strong-willed, compassionate person would be an understatement. After being first diagnosed with breast cancer at 45, she continued to live her life to the fullest: traveling, visiting family and friends, and spending quality time with her three beloved grandchildren. In her life, Maureen lived more than many ever will. She was proud of her farming family and Irish roots. As the oldest daughter, she always fondly recalled childhood memories on the farm, taking care of, and getting into trouble with, seven siblings, who were also some of her closest friends. Her early experiences grounded her in the value of hard work and the importance of family but her free spirit and drive meant she desired to experience more of the world outside of Brown’s Valley, leading her to move to the Twin Cities shortly after graduating high school. Soon after settling in Minneapolis, she met her love and life partner Jay Oine. Together, after a few years, they decided it was time to move north to their eventual home in the Stanchfield area where they raised their two sons. She loved the small rural farm and community that she and her family called home. Her boys were her everything, and she was so proud of the men they became. Maureen was ever striving to improve and grow. With two young boys in tow, she went on to complete her degree in Business Management and received numerous other educational certificates. Always the trailblazer, Maureen smashed many glass ceilings in the business world, always excelling in her professional life, and immersing herself in the community that led to a number of awards and recognitions. She often recalled the early days of Mom’s Food Cooperative and how she would work her way up into managerial roles no matter the position or company. She was the President of the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Rotary Club at different points in her professional career, in addition to being recognized as the Cambridge employee of the year in 2007. After retirement, she moved back to the cities to be closer to her grandchildren. These years enabled her to be even more engaged in her role as Grandma Reenie. Her adoring grandkids will never forget time spent baking homemade pies, noodles, and lefse; going on park adventures, biking and cabin trips. She loved visiting her son Jayson in Montana, taking in outdoor concerts, traveling with family and friends, riding her bike, cross country skiing, hiking the Grand Canyon and the entire Superior Hiking Trail. Maureen was also active in DFL politics, volunteering, and causes dedicated to making the world a better place. Maureen will be remembered most for her kindness, passion, moral compass, strength, and leadership. She cared deeply for others and her many close family and friends that helped her live her life to the fullest right to the end. They will always remember her Irish smile, infectious laugh, long conversations, warm heart, and love. There is no replacing a pillar and leader of family and friends like Maureen, only cherished memories and reflections on how to live life the right way. She was a hero who will be deeply missed and celebrated by all that knew her. Maureen is survived by her two sons, Jesse (Melissa) and Jayson; grandchildren, Jane, Liam and Margaret; siblings, Kevin, Linda, Bud, Laurie, Mike, and Kerry; and the rest of her extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jay Oine, parents Phil and Vivian O’Neill, her beloved sister Peggy O’Neill and brother-in-law Tom Burton. A Celebration of Life will be held in conjunction with her departed husband Jay Oine at a later date.
