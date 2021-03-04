Mary M. Martinson

Mary Margaret Martinson, age 69 of Isanti, died at home on February 25, 2021 with her husband, Brian, and other family present, after fighting cancer for 19 months. Private family services will be held at a later date. Mary was born in Springfield, Missouri on September 22, 1951. She moved with her family to Minneapolis when she was young. Mary and her late husband, Gordon, built their house in Bradford Township in 1976. Mary has lived in that home until her death on February 25, 2021. She worked at both the Creamery in Isanti and Plaza Cleaners in Maple Grove before her illness. Mary was a go-getter and lived by her mantra, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” She was known for her love of crafts. She generously spent time making delightful gifts for her family and many friends. During her chemo treatments she made hats for premature babies and lap blankets for residents at the local memory care unit. Mary was known for helping anyone in need and was devoted to her grandchildren and great-grandchild, Riley. Mary is survived by her husband of 20 years, Brian; son, Gordon (GJ) Andersen (fiancé, Danielle); grandchildren, Tyler, Nicole, Travis, Cassie; great-grandchild, Riley; sisters, Carol Olson (Kim) and Paulette Ballister; and brothers, Herbie Armstrong (Kim) and Paul Armstrong; nieces and nephews and many friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Gordon Andersen and her daughter, Patty Gallant.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.