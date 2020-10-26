Mary Lou Tabor, 85, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Elim Home in Milaca. She was born July 2, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Louis and Louise (Wortman) Bohl. Mary Lou grew up in St. Paul where she attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and graduated from Washington High School in 1953. After high school, she worked for an insurance/finance company in St. Paul. On September 11, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Tabor at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in St. Paul. They made their home in St. Paul for a time before moving to Baudette, MN. She worked as a social worker and a financial worker for Lake of The Woods County, and also worked for an insurance company. She worked for Ried-Rowell Pharmaceutical Company and also cleaned homes. In 1990, she retired and she and Jim moved to Eagan where she worked at Wal-Mart in the Vision Center. In 1999, they moved to Cambridge. She was a member of Christ The King Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and wood crafting with Jim. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jim, and half sister Jean Huber. She is survived by her sons Gregory (Debra) Tabor of Garrison and Rick (Tami) Tabor of Thief River Falls, nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Private Graveside Service was held at Christ The King Catholic Cemetery in Cambridge. Arrangements were with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
