Mary Jane V. Nelson Murphy

Mary Jane Nelson Murphy, 93, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Gable Pines at Vadnais Heights. Preceded in death by her husbands, Einar Nelson of 40 years (1988), Donald Murphy of 14 years (2005); brothers, Raymond Adamczak and Ernie Adamczak. Survived by three daughters, Loretta (Winston) Dutchin, Karen (Duane) O’Flanagan, Marlene (Andre) Linde; four grandchildren, Jody (Neal) Reller, Kory (Steve) Ellefsen, Ryan (Danette) O’Flanagan, Nikita (Katie) Dutchin and six great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Osberg and her life partner of 15 years, Charles Cody. The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Gable Pines at Vadnais Heights Memory Care for taking such good care of Mary Jane for the last 10 months. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. Interment follows the service at St. Isadores Catholic Cemetery in Sturgeon Lake. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
