Mary J. Hockert

Mary Jeannette Hockert, age 95 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully at her home on July 7, 2021. Mary was born on February 3, 1926 in Browns Valley, MN to Walter and Rose Piechowski. She married James Joseph Hockert on November 28, 1946. After retiring from Medtronic, Mary and James traveled the United States and Europe before finally settling in Florence Gardens, AZ and Garrison, MN. Mary’s final move was to Cambridge in 2009. She loved to play golf and listen to music. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and her many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Rose; husband of 70 years, James; daughter Rosemarie and sons James and Thomas; three brothers and two sisters. Mary is survived by her daughters Mary Jo Elliott, Claudette Christensen and Annette Brown; sons Mike and Nick and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11AM, Saturday September 11, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Friends may gather one hour prior to Mass at the church. Private interment at Judy Kay Memorial Garden. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
