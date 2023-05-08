Mary Ellen (Haws) Lewis

Mary Ellen (Haws) Lewis was born September 12, 1933 in Tracy, MN. She lived on a farm near Amiret, MN with her seven siblings, parents and disabled aunt. Her father's dream was that all of his children have the opportunity to obtain a college degree, so they moved to Mankato, MN, to be near the college. Mary graduated from Loyola High School, and later graduated with a degree in Education at Mankato State Teachers College. She taught both English and Social Studies in Taylors Falls, MN. Later she went on to earn an additional degree in Library Science at Mankato State University and took on the extra task of becoming the school librarian.

Mary Ellen, along with a few other parents of children with intellectual disabilities, founded the first county chapter of the ARC. She dedicated countless hours to this endeavor and cherished every moment she spent working on this effort.

