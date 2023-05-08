Mary Ellen (Haws) Lewis was born September 12, 1933 in Tracy, MN. She lived on a farm near Amiret, MN with her seven siblings, parents and disabled aunt. Her father's dream was that all of his children have the opportunity to obtain a college degree, so they moved to Mankato, MN, to be near the college. Mary graduated from Loyola High School, and later graduated with a degree in Education at Mankato State Teachers College. She taught both English and Social Studies in Taylors Falls, MN. Later she went on to earn an additional degree in Library Science at Mankato State University and took on the extra task of becoming the school librarian.
Mary Ellen, along with a few other parents of children with intellectual disabilities, founded the first county chapter of the ARC. She dedicated countless hours to this endeavor and cherished every moment she spent working on this effort.
She was a lifetime active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and held offices at the district and local levels. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time and working alongside all the auxiliary members but especially with her best friend, Bev (Anderson) Otterness.
After retiring from her teaching career, Mary Ellen spent time doing many things. Notably, she traveled and spent time with her kids and grandkids. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, was a member of a local book club, literary club, and bridge club. Mary Ellen also loved to bake and read and was an avid walker.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Lewis; parents William and Julia (Welsh) Haws; brothers Terry (Kathleen), Beverly (Red), Dan, Tom, Larry and sister Erin (John) Clark; brother-in-law Jerry (Joyce) Lewis.
She is survived by her sister Letitia (Charles) Peterson; sisters-in-law Mary Louise Haws, Joan Haws, Faith Haws and LuAnn (Bob) Cavanagh; children Ross Lewis, Lu Ann Mangan, Todd (Rene) Lewis, Sue Lewis, Nancy Dobbins and Tom (Robin) Lewis; grandchildren William Mangan, Kathryn (Christopher) Nyquist, Ashley (Kody) Walter, Ryan (Allison) Lewis, David Dobbins, and Ellen Dobbins; great grandchildren Elijah Nyquist, Cade Nyquist, and Lane Nyquist, Olivia Newman and Tristan Walter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 12, 2023 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 38725 Forest Blvd, North Branch, MN. Visit one hour prior. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery.
Mary Ellen's family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses, doctors and entire medical staff at Fairview Lakes Wyoming Hospital for providing the utmost of care and compassion on her final days.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.