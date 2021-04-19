Mary E. Henderson

Mary Ellen (Loftman) Henderson, age 87 of Kost, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 with her family at her side after a brief illness. Mary was born February 6, 1934 in Minneapolis to parents, William Russell and Winnifred (Mattson) Loftman. She had two brothers Russ and Shel. She graduated from Minnehaha Academy, class of ‘52. Upon graduation, she moved to California and started working for the telephone company. Her plans were to get an education in law enforcement and become a police officer like her father. Her plans changed while visiting El Segundo Beach. She was hitchhiking along with a friend when Paul stopped and picked them up. They were married March 21, 1953 and had 63 years together until Paul’s death in 2016. Together they raised four children, who blessed them with 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one on the way. Mary became a homemaker once she had children. As soon as they were all in school, she turned to her sewing skills and started an upholstery and drapery business with her best friend Dawn Johnson, which they ran successfully for 17 years before closing up shop. She and Paul purchased a bar in Almelund, Paul’s Pub. They ran the restaurant and bar for three years then sold it, retired, and traveled. She and Paul traveled far and wide: Europe, Sweden, Canada, and just about every state in the union. They spent 15 years wintering in San Felipe, Mexico. Mary enjoyed sewing, singing in the church choir, garage sales, golfing, bowling, and boating on the St. Croix River. Most of all, she loved being around family and friends. The smile on her face and her laughter was proof of that. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Paul Milton, infant daughter Pamela Jeanne, father, mother, and brother Shel. She is survived by her son, Michael (Faye) Henderson; daughters Paula (Kim) Schoeberl, Jill (David) Hansen, Holly Henderson; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Russ (Kathy) Loftman and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Additional family and friends are welcome to join and visit with the family starting at 12 noon at the American Legion in North Branch. Light lunch provided. Graveside interment 2:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Almelund. Memorials may be directed to a local food shelf. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
