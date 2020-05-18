Mary Alice Dahlgren

Mary Alice (Hansen) Dahlgren, 89, of Cambridge, passed away at GracePointe Crossing on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Mary was born on August 28, 1930 in Minneapolis and grew up in St. Louis Park, MN. While attending Hamline University, she met Harold Dahlgren and the two were married on June 23, 1951. The couple moved to Harold’s hometown of Cambridge where their three children were born. Mary lived life to the fullest. In the summer, you would find her at her favorite place - the family cabin on Roy Lake in Nisswa, MN. She loved her husband and her children with excellence. She had an adventurous spirit and was always eager to try new things. Horseback riding was a favorite, along with water skiing and hiking in the woods. Her pie baking skills were second to none. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Alice (Fenney) Hansen; husband of 55 years Harold; brother John Hansen of Osseo, MN and sister Evelyn Finsness of Fargo, ND. Mary is survived by her daughter Deb (Jim) Radziun of Stanchfield; son David (Jody) Dahlgren of Burnsville and son Allen Dahlgren of St. Joseph, MN; grandchildren Lewis (Jamie) Lawler, Mitchell (Carissa) Lawler, Johannah (John) Gillquist, Barrett Radziun, Myles Dahlgren, William Dahlgren, Alyssa (Michael) Friedman, LeAnna Kingsleigh, Andrew Dahlgren, Alexander (Keyanna) Dahlgren and Luke Dahlgren; and 11 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.