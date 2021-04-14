Mary A. LaValle

Mary Alice LaValle, age 64, of Stacy, MN, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN with immediate family by her side following a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Mary was born June 3, 1956 in St. Paul, MN to parents Anthony and Mary Ann (Deragisch) Schlosser. She attended Kellogg High School, Roseville, MN and went on to pursue an associate’s degree at St. Paul Technical College. Mary was married to Thomas LaValle on March 2, 1979 in St. Paul, MN and later celebrated their marriage with a blessing ceremony by Fr. Shane Wasinger in 2010 at St. Gregory the Great Church in North Branch, MN. Mary’s top aspiration in life was to be a mother. Mary stayed at home to raise her children and help with the family’s vegetable farm where she toted produce, and her children, to the St. Paul, White Bear, and Hopkins farmer’s markets. Once her children were school-aged, Mary’s passion for helping others lead her to volunteer at the North Branch Schools. She was later employed full-time by North Branch Schools (Primary and Sunrise River Elementary) as a paraprofessional serving several roles throughout her 30+ year career including Computer Lab Manager, School-aged Care, Recess Supervision, and Media Clerk. Mary was known for, and enjoyed, helping children and teachers at school in any way possible. She was a dedicated employee and treasured friend to many; she reminded them to always keep smiling. She took much pride in making the Sunrise River Elementary School’s yearbook over the last seven years. Mary’s tenacity and passion for creating the yearbook was something that she would not let cancer interfere with and she worked on the project even in her finals days while in the hospital. Mary was also a valued part-time employee at the Forest Lake Walmart as a Photo Tech for the past 14 years. Mary was kind and warm-hearted, making friends wherever she went. She was hardworking and went above and beyond in every aspect of her life. She was a supportive and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was active in and so proud of all her children’s and grandchildren’s pursuits. Mary enjoyed 4-H and sports with her children, loved attending the State Fair, gardening, crafting, sewing, photography, and any spontaneous thing anyone asked of her. She was also a proud member of the Swiss Society. Mary is survived by her husband, Thomas of Stacy; children, Christina LaValle (Jeffrey LeVesque) of Stacy, Andrea (Derrick) Serfoss of Zumbro Falls, John (Annie) LaValle of Centerville, Bruce (Patti) Buelow of Forest Lake, Brenda (Mark) Jungmann of White Bear Lake; her beloved grandchildren, Allie, Jordan, Lydia, Garrett, Levi, Rylynn, Logan, Calvin, and Iris; her brothers, Michael (Deborah Frericks) Schlosser of Stillwater, Matthias (Amy) Schlosser of Roseville, and William (Gabrielle) Schlosser of White Bear Lake; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Ann Schlosser; beloved uncle, John Schlosser and grandbaby, Rylan Serfoss. The time between her cancer diagnosis and death was mercilessly fast, her attitude throughout her short and aggressive illness truly speaks to her resilience and strength. Mary is loved deeply, she will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Shane Stoppel-Wasinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 22nd at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch and also one hour prior to mass at church on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
