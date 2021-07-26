Marlys L. Ellingson

Marlys Loretta Ellingson, 78, of Cambridge, Minnesota passed peacefully into her Savior’s arms with her family by her side Saturday, July 24, 2021 from cancer. She was born on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1943 in Cambridge to Edwin and Sophie Olson. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1961 and resided there her entire life. She married Richard Ellingson January 20, 1962 and together they had two children. She worked different jobs, but her favorite was at Control Data. Her hobbies included: fishing, camping, bowling, traveling, spending time with family, and playing games. She was a wonderful caregiver to all of her family and spent countless hours tending to the needs of others. Her family was important to her and she had a special relationship with each and every one of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed having her family over for the holidays and special events. One of her favorite ways to spend time over the past years was with her best friend Marlys Arntsen. They enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, playing Yahtzee, having coffee or tea, and meeting up with her bowling friends. Her best bowling score was on 6/9/17 and was a 232. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Sophie, husband Richard and siblings Margaret, Marlo, Maynard (Buddy), Maurice. Marlys is survived by her children, Rory (Kelli) Ellingson of Warba, Brenda (Ken) Warfield of Isanti; her four grandchildren, Brienne Anderson, Michael (Jessie) Anderson, Kiley (Tommy) Ellingson, and Cale Ellingson; four great-grandchildren, Trinity (Elijah), Noah, Kate, and Odin; three brothers, Marvin Olson, Marshall (Sharon) Olson and Michael Olson, all of Cambridge; as well as many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 at SpringVale Baptist Church, Stanchfield, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A small lunch will follow the service, and a private burial will take place at a later date. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.