Jo Marlys E. Moline of Cambridge died peacefully on April 16, 2021 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in Saint Paul. She was a kind and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend. She will be deeply missed. Marlys was born in 1936 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, the first of three children of Alfred and Helen Dahlen. She was baptized into the family of God at Dahlen Lutheran Church in Dahlen, North Dakota. She grew up in Mountain Home, Arkansas, where her father was Superintendent of Norfolk Dam and Power Project. Marlys was confirmed into the Lutheran faith and graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1954. She graduated from Arkansas State Teacher’s College in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. After four years teaching in Arkansas and Missouri, Marlys earned her Master of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota in 1961. Marlys taught for five years in Roseville, Minnesota, before moving to Cambridge, after her marriage to Valdez Moline of Stanchfield, Minnesota in 1964. Valdez built their home in Goldenwood where they lived with their two children, Valerie and Joe. After her husband’s death in an auto accident in 1969, Marlys moved to the city of Cambridge. She continued to teach both in Cambridge and Isanti until her retirement, in 1996, after thirty-seven years of teaching young children. Marlys was an active member of Joy Lutheran Church. Over the years, she attended Bible studies and taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and confirmation classes. She served on the Church Board and on various committees. She also served on the Shalom Board and volunteered at the Shalom Shop. She was Joy Lutheran’s coordinator for Home Delivered Meals and the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN). Marlys will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Valerie Olson of Cambridge; son, Joe Moline of Stanchfield; three grandchildren, Kyle Stein, Amy Stein and Eric Stein; brother, Richard G. Dahlen of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Priscilla Dahlen; nephews, Michael Dahlen and Mark Andrew Dahlen; niece, Jenny Dahlen; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valdez Moline; parents and sister, Judith Dahlen. She was interred at Springvale Baptist Cemetery, next to her husband, Valdez Moline. Memorial gifts are preferred to Joy Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be placed at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
