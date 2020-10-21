Marlin D. Schroeder

Marlin Schroeder passed away October 15, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN. Marlin was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife Bernice, brother Shell and sister-in-law Anne. He greatly loved his two children Daniel and Becky as well as his two grandchildren Tristen and Isaac Dean. He had a great appreciation for the outdoors and a burning passion for hunting and fishing. He retired from E.L.O. Engineering in Fridley, MN as a shop lead for sheet metal fabrication. Marlin was preceded in death by his brother Dennis, sister-in-law Dorothy; sister LaDonna; sister-in-law Joanne; son-in-law Jim Dean. Arr. Dare’s Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.

