Marlin Gregerson of Rush City passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Estates of Fridley at the age of 73.
Funeral services for Marlin: 2:30 PM, Friday, November 19 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A time for family and friends to gather is planned from 5-7 PM, Thursday, November 18 and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
