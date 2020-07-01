Marlene Peterson passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020 with family, at the age of 88 years, 11 months and 17 days. She was preceded in death by her husband Loren. She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Roy) Ramberg and grandchildren Alyssa (Cameron) Linge and Scott Ramberg (Amber Kaiser); sister-in-law Josie Peterson; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, Gordon (Marilyn) Peterson, Sandy Peterson, Patty (Stan) Berry, Greg (Teresa) Grady, Larry (Debbie) Sorenson, Linda Sorenson, Kari Grady. Marlene was born to Harold and Gladys (Krebsbach) Fitch in Rockville Village, MN (near St. Cloud) on July 12, 1931. She was lovingly raised by Peter and Nellie Tollefson in Minneapolis, MN. Marlene was confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. After high school, she began working at Northwestern National Bank for five years until the Tollefson family moved to Lake Magnor near Clayton, WI. She followed her folks there and worked at the bank in Clear Lake. During this time, she went to a dance at the former Lake Side Pavillion near Fish Lake where she met Loren. They were married in October of 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church of North Branch. After moving to the Peterson family farm in Lent, she started working at Merchants State Bank in North Branch. Nine years later, they had their daughter Kelly. Marlene stayed home after Kelly was born. Marlene was a city girl who became a farm wife. She raised a big garden and did a lot of canning and preserves. She baked wonderful bread and pies and cookies. She made huge meals and was known for putting out a spread for family gatherings. Family and friends were always welcome and encouraged to drop in to visit or join for a meal. She was a fun mom; the type that lets the playdough or painting project take over the kitchen or drop everything on a hot day to take kids to the beach. After Kelly was a teen, she went back to work until she retired from First State Bank of Wyoming. Loren and Marlene continued their love of dancing. You could find them at many of the area ballrooms and community dances. She also loved a good baseball game. Loren was an avid player, so she watched many local games, but also never missed a Twins game. She was a loving and doting grandmother. She spent countless hours with Alyssa and Scott from babysitting to taking them to places and attending every program and sporting event that she could. They were treated like royalty at grandma and grandpa’s place. Marlene was always one to do for others and put others before herself. She found time to visit, volunteer and pitch in with her time. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch with Rev. Jon Yurk officiating. Music is provided by Alyssa Linge and Kelly Rogstad. Serving as casketbearers are Scott Ramberg, Cameron Linge, Michael Peterson, Christopher Grady, Caleb Hogan and Loren Sorenson. Serving as honorary casketbearers are Gordy Peterson, Greg Grady and Larry Sorenson. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
