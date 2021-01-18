Marjorie Jorraine Sobon

Marjorie Sobon, age 100, of Cambridge passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday, January 4, 2021 at The Estates of Rush City. Marjorie Jorraine Foss was the oldest of five children, and the only child born to Carl and Nellie (Hosford) Foss on December 24, 1920 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She grew up never knowing her father after he left the family and moved to California. She attempted to find him many years later writing numerous letters, but found he had passed away before she was able to locate him. She never got the opportunity to know him or his family. Margie, as she liked to be called, was truly an amazing woman. She lived an incredible life and shared those memories frequently with her grandchildren. She was sent away to live with family in Burtrum, MN a couple of times when she was very young. She told us stories of the tiny schoolhouse she attended and going to church with the family in a horse and buggy. She returned to Minneapolis to live with her mother, step-father and siblings, attending Fairview school and Franklin Junior High. They lived near Broadway where everything was so convenient, she’d say. She loved to swim and would swim in the Mississippi quite often with her friends. She met the love of her life Frank, while swimming in the river. They were married on July 29, 1939 and later had their marriage blessed on December 17, 1948 after she became a Catholic. Frank and Margie purchased their first house, a beautiful 11-room house on the corner of 16th and Irving. She loved this house and shared lots of stories about it. Shortly after they moved in, Frank was sent off to Italy to fight WWII, leaving Margie with two small children and another on the way. He was certain they would lose the house before he returned, but Margie took in borders and was able to pay the mortgage while he was gone. She talked about how hard it was during the war, relying on street cars for transportation. She was one of the first to get a telephone, and others would come and use it to make calls. They also lived in Brooklyn Center for about 25 years before moving to a home near Rush Lake. Rush Lake was very special to the two of them. They had gone on a date before they married, went fishing and had a picnic on the shores of Rush Lake. A few years later, Frank was offered a cabin structure for free but they needed to find a lake lot to put in on. They went to the Rush Point store inquiring about purchasing land on the lake and was put in touch with Stanley Lindstrom. They were able to buy a plot of land to build their cabin. That cabin became the place where their children and grandchildren were able to create some wonderful memories! Margie moved to Cambridge after Frank passed away, and lived in her own house until recently. She was 99 years old and still raking leaves and tending to her flowers. She was quite certain she was going to make it to 100, and she wasn’t wrong about that. She moved to The Estates Rush City shortly before her birthday where she was cared for by the wonderful staff at The Estates. They helped Margie and her family celebrate her 100th birthday. Margie was so special and will be so missed. Margie is survived by her children Jim Sobon of East Bethel, Carol (Mike) Nelson of Stanchfield, Gary (Julie) Sobon of Otsego; grandchildren Rick Hurley (Helene Linder) of Danbury, WI, Shelly Cooper of Rush City, Mike Hurley (Tom Reshetar) of Minneapolis, Brenda (Noel) Nessel of Stanchfield, Mark Sobon of Champlin, Steve (Kelly) Sobon of Becker, Joe Nelson (Linda George) of Sunrise, Heide (Bob) Guetschoff of Cambridge; 11 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; siblings Betty Forrest of Brookston, Bob Nelson of Robbinsdale. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl Foss and Nellie Nelson; husband Frank Sobon; daughter Bev (Dale) Hurley; granddaughter Kimberly Sobon; great-grandson Jeremy Hurley; grandson-in-law George Stenger; sisters Eleanor (Bill) Cross, Dorothy (John) Anderson. Father Shane Stoppel-Wasinger celebrated a Mass of Christian burial for Margie: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment will take place in spring in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery-Northview, Rush Point. Memorials may be directed to: The Rush City Food Shelf, P.O. Box 178, Rush City, MN 55069-0178. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Funeral Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
