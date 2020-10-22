Marion “Van” Vander Plaats, of Cambridge, formerly of Rush City and Ogilvie, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Cambridge Medical Center. He was 85 years old. Van is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Berendina (Kooistra) Vander Plaats and brothers, Clarence, Gerald “Jerry,” Donald, and Pierson “Pete” Vander Plaats. He is survived by his daughter Cathy Vander Plaats of Texas; brother Alvin “Al” (Evelyn) Vander Plaats of Blaine; sisters, Anna Mae Miedema of Mora, Marlene “Molly” (Lee) Mollet of North Branch, and Arlys (Dennis) Handlogte; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life and graveside service with Military Honors will be planned for the summer of 2021 at the Graceland Cemetery in Ogilvie. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
