Marion Elaine Minke

Marion of North Branch, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family June 1, 2021 at the age of 87 years old. The classy grey mare was united in marriage to Elmer in North St. Paul January 13, 1951 and began their ever growing family of eight children. After retirement they headed north to the farm in Harris. Their home was always welcoming whether it was coffee and home baked goodies, a game of cards or chit chatting around the kitchen table. Marion’s devotion in life was her family most of all. She had a love of cooking, baking, sewing, gardening, shopping, poker and 500, and was an avid garage saler and casino hopper. Of course, “Don’t bother rapping after lunch, the Old Lady’s napping!” Her humor was impeccable. Marion was very proud of her 48 years of Sobriety, and is now at peace, in the arms of her loving husband, Elmer. Survived by her children, Sandy (Denny), Linda (Rick), Robin (Jerry), Todd (Jody), Bill (Gloria), Brenda (Mike), Kent (Heather),14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and sister Carol. Reunited in death by the love of her life, Elmer and son Brian. Marion’s wishes were to be a private family memorial gathering at the Minke Family Farm in Barnum in July. Special thank you to Fairview Hospice Angels for their exceptional care and love they provided to Marion and Family. God bless her peaceful soul.
