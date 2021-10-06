Marilyn V. Nelson, age 85 of Princeton, formerly of North Branch, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sterling Point Memory Care in Princeton.
Marilyn was born on October 21, 1935 at Spring Lake, Minnesota to parents, Oscar and Sigrid (Johnson) Olson. Marilyn married Edward Nelson on June 20, 1970 in Harris and they were longtime members of First Lutheran Church in Harris. They spent many years living in Spicer before moving to North Branch in 1993. Marilyn worked several different jobs throughout her life including work at Plastics Products as well as house cleaning, laundromat and video store. In her earlier years, she owned and loved riding horses. She was also a member of a bowling league and enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and calligraphy. She loved her many dogs she owned over the years and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Meredith (Todd) Polipnick of North Branch and son, Corey (Amber) Nelson of Princeton; her brother, John Olson of Forest Lake; her three grandchildren, Jordan Nelson, Brianna Polipnick and Emily Nelson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Sigrid; husband, Edward in January 2021 and sister, Ann in March 2021.
A private family service will take place at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Harris.
Arrangements were under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
