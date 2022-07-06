Marilyn Teresa Klose

Marilyn Klose of Rush City passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at the age of 88.
Marilyn Teresa Kuntz was born January 1, 1934 to Joseph and Ann (Trisco) Kuntz in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was the third oldest of five children and grew up in South Minneapolis.
Marilyn married George LaPenotiere and together they had three children. In 1970, she married Jarvey Beck and together they had one child. In 1998, Marilyn married Lowell Klose. She worked at Sears for many years and also for Honeywell; retiring in the early 1990's.
Marilyn loved being a mother and a grandmother. In her later years, Marilyn enjoyed Word Find Puzzles, Bingo, playing cards and dice with her friends. She enjoyed getting together with family and just getting out for a ride.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Mike (Debbie) LaPenotiere of Lindstrom, Jason (Rachel) Beck of Stacy; step-daughter Tracy (Terry) Museus; grandchildren Chad, Kim (Craig), Katie, Sarah, Corey, Reid, Angie, Nicole, Kaylie, Mason, Ethan; many great-grandchildren; sisters Joanne Wegscheid of Lester Prairie, Geraldine (John) Peterson of Shoreview; many nieces, nephews and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ann Kuntz; husbands George LaPenotiere, Jarvey Beck, Lowell Klose; daughters Michele (Micky) Watson, Lori Jakubiec; brothers Don Kuntz, Bob Kuntz.
Reverend Anthony Cloose officiated at funeral services for Marilyn at 11 AM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends was held one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.
