Marie Maring of Harris, entered heaven on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, after a brief illness where she was cared for at Ecumen in North Branch. Marie was reunited with her loving husband, Russell Maring. Marie was born nearly 98 years ago on a farm in Newaygo County, Michigan, to Peter and Tinnie Van Tongeren. She graduated from high school during 1944. She was married to Russell for 47 years prior to his death during 1996. Marie and Russell shared their love of family and friends with delicious meals, genuinely sharing their gifts, opening their hearts and home to Bible studies, music, fellowship and more. Many were recipients of Marie’s love and prayers — even some who never met her. Many “daughters” chose Marie as their “other mother.” Marie is survived by her son Timothy (Kimberly) Maring; seven grandchildren: Jessica, Nathanael, Christopher, Isaiah, Joseph, Peter, David; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Worst of Michigan; many loving nieces and nephews and a host of close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Russel; three brothers: Herman, Paul and Earl; four sisters: Jennie, Ruth, Iris and Gladys. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, suggested ministries in memory of Marie include Voice of the Martyrs (serves persecuted Christians around the world) at persecution.com, 800-747-0085; Joni & Friends (bringing the Gospel and resources to people impacted by disability around the globe) at joniandfriends.org, 818-707-5664; or Wycliffe Associates (accelerating Bible translation) at wycliffeassociates.org, 800-843-9673.
