Marie C. Orvis of Pine City, MN, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019. Marie was born in St. Paul, MN on May 27, 1941 to Ernest Sr. and Violet (Englund) Webber. As a young adult, Marie married Robert Swafford and lived in Ohio; to that union, four children were born: Brenda, Robert, Leslie, and Michael. Marie moved back to Minnesota and married Larry Orvis, the love of her life, in 1965. To that union, Donna was born. Larry adopted Brenda, Rob and Les in 1974. Marie worked at Plastech in Rush City in the early 1970’s. She was a homemaker and took care of all the farm animals at their rural Pine City home. Marie liked crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and enjoyed her time away at the casino. She also loved watching all the wildlife and birds that ventured into the yard. Marie is survived by children Donna (Richard) Hampeys of Pine City and Les (Roxanne) Orvis of Braham; sister Sandy (Don) Payne of St. Paul; brother-in-law Tom Nadeau of Grasston; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Sr. and Violet Webber; husband Larry Orvis; children Michael Swafford, Brenda Huston, and Robert Orvis; daughter-in-law Hollis Orvis; brother Ernest Webber Jr.; sister Shirley Nadeau; and great-granddaughter Jayme Huston. An inurnment took place at Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley, MN. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Marie C. Orvis
