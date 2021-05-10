Marian L. Dresel

Having lived over 100 years, Marian “Lu” Lucile Dresel, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Ecumen Assisted Living Facility in North Branch. Lu was born on her family farm in Almelund, Minnesota on February 28, 1921, and graduated from North Branch High School. She was married for over 60 years and lived in North Branch her entire life as a dedicated housewife and a loving and guiding mother for four children…her life revolved around her family. Quiet by nature and a devout Christian, Lu was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, as well as a Masonic Lodge Eastern Star member. Further, she was active in the American Legion Auxiliary supporting fundraising events for veterans and other local charities and organizations. Lucile was predeceased by her parents, John and Johanna (Nelson) Shoberg; her husband, William “Bill” A. Dresel; her daughters, Jacqueline (Nordaune) and Joan; as well as her three brothers and one sister: Everett (Ruth), Raymond (Edna), James (Sylvia), and Evelyn (Willard) Trulson. She will be dearly missed and is survived by her sons, Jon (Cathy) and Joel (Julie); three grandsons, Trevor Dresel, Darrin (Kristin) Stein, and Jerdon (Brianne Statz) Dresel; three granddaughters, Jennifer (Dresel) Slominski, Kari (Stein) Bauer, and Laurel Dresel; two great-grandsons, Nicholas Slominski and Cole Bauer; and four great-granddaughters, Katelyn Bauer, Grace Slominski, Gretta Stein, and Morgan Dresel. A memorial service will be conducted at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in North Branch at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
