Margaret Harriet Nordstrom

Margaret Sundberg Nordstrom, widow of Covenant pastor, Paul Sundberg, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Maranatha Care Center in Brooklyn Center at the age of 95. Margaret was the oldest daughter born on November 5, 1924 to Harry and Esther (Eliason) Anderson in Cook, Minnesota. Margaret graduated from Cook High School and then attended Duluth Business University and graduated from North Central Bible College in Minneapolis. She also pursued extra studies in piano and organ over the years. On August 30, 1947, she married Paul Sundberg of Mahtowa, Minnesota. Together they served Covenant churches in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Hudson and River Falls, Wisconsin, Braham, Minnesota, Clyde, Kansas, Wausa, Nebraska, Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Whitehall, Michigan and Marinette, Wisconsin. Margaret was active in the church ministries teaching Sunday school, youth work, women’s ministries, hospitality, Dorcus sewing ministry, piano and organ music ministry in the churches and taught piano privately for 35 years in the parishes. Paul died in 1983. One and a half years later, Margaret married Wallace Nordstrom of Waterford, Connecticut, who was employed by the US government in engineering. Upon retirement, they moved to Elkhart, Indiana to volunteer for 10 years of service at HCJB World Radio Engineering Center, building radio transmitters for the HCJB World Global Ministries headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Wallace died in 2008. Margaret is survived by her son Reverend Robert “Sunny” (Susie) Sundberg of Roeland Park, Kansas; grandson Matthew Sundberg of Encino, California; sister Irene Gullickson of Plymouth; brother David Anderson of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law Rosalind Anderson of Minnetonka; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents Harry and Esther Anderson; husbands Reverend Paul Sundberg and Wallace Nordstrom; sister Janice (David) Nelson; brothers Lloyd Anderson and Paul Anderson; sister-in-law Anita Anderson, brothers-in-law David Nelson and Vern Gullickson. Memorials may be directed to: Covenant World Missions, c/o Evangelical Covenant Church, 8303 West Higgins Road, Chicago, IL 60631. Future funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City ~ Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
