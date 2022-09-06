Margaret "Cheech" K. Weisbrod

Margaret "Cheech" Weisbrod of Cambridge died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the University of Minnesota Hospital at the age of 59.

She was born on December 28, 1962 at the Cambridge Hospital to Frank and Shirley Weisbrod. Cheech graduated from Cambridge High School in 1981 and the Minnesota School of Business in 1983. She cleaned cabins at Manke's Resort and cleaned houses and baked for Paul Westman.

