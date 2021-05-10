Margaret A. Anderson

Margaret Ann Anderson of Cambridge passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the age of 88. She was born April 16, 1933 in Webster City, IA to Clarence and Ida (Winchell) Hoversten. Margaret graduated from Menahga High School. She became a beautician at the Fingertip Salon in Minneapolis and later taught at the Model Beauty School. She married Darius Anderson on July 4, 1953. Their son Daniel was born in 1954. They spent a little under a year living in California, but decided to move back to Minnesota because they missed being close to family. Dale was born in 1956. They built a home in Cambridge, MN shortly after. Margaret began working at Cambridge Memorial Hospital and stayed there until she retired in 1991. The twins, Jana and Julie, were born in 1965. The majority of her time was lovingly devoted to raising and spending time with her family. She enjoyed spending time at their place in Hubbard, reading, crossword puzzles, and a competitive game of Scrabble with her sisters, Jean and Sonia. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ida Hoversten; and her brothers Ted, Sonny, Kenneth, and Jim (Rene). Margaret is survived by her husband Darius; children Dan (Barb) Anderson of Brooten, Dale (Susan) Anderson of Cambridge, Julie (Kyle) Hooper of Cambridge, Jana (Donn) Gustafson of Cambridge; grandchildren Derek, April, Jake, Alexa, Wilson, Matthew, Jenna, and Laina; and seven great-grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Sonia (Tom) Wood of Alexandria, Jean (Richard) Hansen of Cambridge, brothers John (Judy) Hoversten of East Bethel, Roger (Debra) Hoversten of Thief River Falls, Kane (Cheryl) Hoversten of Zimmerman, Phillip (Kay) Hoversten of Maple Grove, Larry (Karon) Hoversten of Wasilla, AK, Jerry (Linda) Hoversten of Menahga; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Long Lake Community Cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
