Marcia "Marci" Kay (Engler) Carlson

Marci (Engler) Carlson of Lindstrom passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota in Minneapolis at the age of 66.
Marcia Kay Engler was born July 16, 1955 to Frederick and Inez (Christenson) Engler in Mora, Minnesota.
Marci is survived by her daughter Mackenzie Osterdyk of Shafer; son Brandon Osterdyk of Chisago City; three grandchildren: Dayton Osterdyk of Lino Lakes, Devin Osterdyk of Chisago City, Olivia Osterdyk of Shafer; mother Inez Engler of Rush City; brother Morry (Norma "Mona") Engler of Rush City; father of her children Rick Osterdyk of Stacy.
She was preceded in death by her father Fred Engler.
Reverend Karri Anderson will officiate at funeral services for Marci at 1 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 6-8 PM, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lindstrom (13025 Newell Avenue, Lindstrom, MN 55045) and also one hour prior to the service at the Olson Funeral Chapel in Rush City. The interment will take place in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Rush City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral And Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.