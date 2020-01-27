Magdalene “Maggie” (Skluzacek) Carlson, age 98, of Rush City passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Catholic Elder Care in Minneapolis. Maggie is survived by seven daughters and preceded by husband Waldo and brothers Leo Skluzacek and John Skluzacek. Pending funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City, Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
Magdalene "Maggie" Grace Carlson
